inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

