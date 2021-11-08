$1.20 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

