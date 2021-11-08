Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LARK stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

