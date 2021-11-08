Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TIH opened at C$112.18 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$82.11 and a 12-month high of C$113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $673,850 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

