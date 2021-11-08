Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.2154 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

