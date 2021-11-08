TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.