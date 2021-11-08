Invesco Ltd. Sells 540,192 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,404,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 540,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of EnLink Midstream worth $290,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

