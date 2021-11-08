Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 37.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.65.

EQIX stock opened at $781.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $820.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

