Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 120 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 255.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $340.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $345.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.