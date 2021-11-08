Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,501 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.