14,987 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 122,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

