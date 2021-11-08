AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 83,565 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,565 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

