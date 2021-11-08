Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $43.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

