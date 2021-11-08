Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 14,487 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $325.75 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $330.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

