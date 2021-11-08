TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $4.80 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $256.38 million and $7.81 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00007321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00235812 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.