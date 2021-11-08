Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Cap of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00080617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,530.94 or 0.99934646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.27 or 0.07157234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

