Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

