Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for uniQure (QURE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) recently:

10/29/2021 – uniQure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

10/28/2021 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

10/27/2021 – uniQure is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – uniQure had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

9/30/2021 – uniQure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

9/29/2021 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

9/14/2021 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

uniQure stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Knott David M lifted its position in uniQure by 12.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

