Analyzing HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) & IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IGO and HTC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IGO and HTC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million 0.43 $4.43 million $0.63 5.40 HTC $197.07 million 3.96 -$201.70 million ($0.23) -4.14

IGO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IGO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62%

Summary

IGO beats HTC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

HTC Company Profile

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

