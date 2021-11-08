Man Group plc Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

RSG stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

