MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,624 shares of company stock worth $15,208,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

TYL stock opened at $533.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

