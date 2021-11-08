Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $269.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

