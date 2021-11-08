MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,026 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

