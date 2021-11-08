15,466 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $182.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.