Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $293.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.76. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $349.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

