BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $601,546.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00080617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,530.94 or 0.99934646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.27 or 0.07157234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021143 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

