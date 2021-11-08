116,684 Shares in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.16% of RF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley raised their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

