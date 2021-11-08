Woodline Partners LP Acquires 891,834 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 1.3% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $68,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

