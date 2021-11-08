Woodline Partners LP Buys 26,578 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $49,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

