Woodline Partners LP Raises Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

