Truist Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

