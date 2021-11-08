Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 28,521 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

