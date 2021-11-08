Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 73,909 Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth $2,825,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth $336,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth $320,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth $99,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPX opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

