Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $427,000 in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $108,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Ideal Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

