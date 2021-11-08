Millennium Management LLC Has $31.14 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Tenable worth $31,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 677.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 17.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $48,971,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.