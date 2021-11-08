X Square Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,984.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,011.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,839.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,651.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,409 shares of company stock worth $454,799,117 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

