MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. MP Materials reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MP opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $51.77.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
Featured Article: Call Option
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.