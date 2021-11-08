Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
NASDAQ STRA opened at $64.24 on Monday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
