Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $64.24 on Monday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

