Barclays Raises BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $67.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

BigCommerce stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,558 shares of company stock worth $6,519,269. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $52,617,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

