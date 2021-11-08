Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $235.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

ABNB opened at $203.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $4,297,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

