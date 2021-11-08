Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $17.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.95 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.