Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Groupon stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $754.36 million, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Groupon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.47% of Groupon worth $44,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.