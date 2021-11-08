KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

KIO stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

