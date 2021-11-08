KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.
KIO stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
