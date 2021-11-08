Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.50 million-$386.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.44 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.120-$0.130 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

VRNS stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

