ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $6,587.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00252013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00131656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002991 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

