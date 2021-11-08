Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.26). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($5.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.18) to ($16.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

