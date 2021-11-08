Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 411.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293,827 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Ferro worth $34,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.43 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

