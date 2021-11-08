Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of PRMW opened at $19.03 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

