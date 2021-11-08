Man Group plc Has $12.04 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Brunswick worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.