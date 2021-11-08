MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.65. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

